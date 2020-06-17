Hubballi gets second virology laboratory

HUBBALLI

17 June 2020 14:28 IST

A second Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) has been set up at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi and Minister for Large and Medium Industries and district-in-charge for Dharwad Jagadish Shettar inaugurated it formally on Wednesday.

Speaking to press persons after the inauguration and inspection of the facilities, Mr. Shettar said Dharwad district now has four laboratories. “We have two laboratories at KIMS now and one at Dharwad Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (DIMHANS). There is a private laboratory commissioned at NMR Scan Centre. Together the district can now conduct over 1,000 tests daily.”

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Shettar said that at the new laboratory an average of 250 tests could be conducted and results could be given within 24 hours, thus enabling quick diagnosis and further treatment.

All the four laboratories had been set up as per ICMR guidelines and accordingly tests were being conducted. “With Hubballi being an important medical centre for North Karnataka, there was need for adding more laboratories considering the inflow of patients from various districts. The issue was taken up with Health Minister and Medical Education Minister and subsequently raised during the Cabinet meeting. Consequently the new laboratory has begun functioning now”, he said.

The new laboratory had been set up with funds from the Department of Medical Education and assistance under NDRF.

The Minister clarified that there was no community spread in the district and compared to other districts the situation in Dharwad was not abnormal. “The district administration is taking all necessary steps and I am reviewing the situation on a regular basis. There is lot of awareness now at the village level also, which is a good sign”, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Deepa M., Director of KIMS Ramalingappa Antaratani, Medical Superintendent Arunkumar Chavan and others were present.