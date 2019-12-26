Hubballi gets certificate of merit for healthcare project under Smart City

A project under the Smart City Scheme pertaining to the development of Chitaguppi Hospital in Hubballi has been chosen for the award of certificate of merit under the Smart City-Empowering India Awards of the Union government.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has chosen the Hubballi project for the certificate of merit under the “Best Smart Health Project” category.

Coordinator of Smart City-Empowering India Awards 2019 B. Shekhar has said that the Hubballi Dharwad Smart City Limited (HDSCL)’s project, Smart Healthcare Project has been short-listed for the recognition.

The Smart Healthcare Project under which the development of Chitaguppi Hospital is proposed involves creating facilities such as Electronic Health Records (EMR), Virtual Healthcare, Smart Diagnostics, Smart Hospital Management System Software, Smart Inventory and Drug Management System and others. The total cost of the project is ₹ 3.05 crore.

Some of other highlights of the Smart Healthcare Project are: enabling quick access to patients records anywhere any time; recording and capturing patients vital information through tele-medicine kit; connecting doctor with patients through video conferencing and offering web-based tele-consultation and integrated IOT medical devices, audio-video devices. Advanced artificial intelligence platform for healthcare with support for a wide range of use — cases including automated disease prediction and classification — diabetic retinopathy using images, breast cancer using mammograms, skin care using histological images, liver and kidney functions using urine and blood test parameters, using integrated pharmacy vending machine with QR code prescription validation, medicine validation module based on artificial intelligence with remote dispensing capability are some of the other components of the smart healthcare project. The certificate of merit would be presented by the Director of National Institute of Urban Affairs during the conference-cum-award ceremony to be held at Hotel The Lalit, New Delhi, on January 10, HDSCL Special Officer S.H. Naregal has said.

This is second award that Hubballi Dharwad Smart City Limited (HDSCL) has bagged from the Union hovernment. Another project, Green Mobility Corridor, aimed at developing the nallah running through Hubballi city has been chosen for special grants under the Smart City Scheme.