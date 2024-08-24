Hubballi gets assistant regional office of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has approved establishment of the assistant regional office of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) at Hubballi and accordingly sanctioned the required staff, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi has said.

In a press release issued here on Friday, Mr. Joshi has said that during the previous government he had requested then Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia this January for establishing the office of BCAS in Hubballi.

Subsequently, the Ministry had given in-principle approval for the same in March/ April and now the Ministry had issued the requisite office memorandum to the effect.

Earlier, under the BCAS, 61 civil aviation security laison officers were serving under 20 regional offices of BCAS. The officers were discharging their duties pertaining to airport security and related issues.

“Now the Union government has decided to set up four additional regional offices of BCAS along with setting up 13 new assistant regional offices. For the purpose, the Finance Ministry has approved one post of assistant director, two posts of assistant staff, and ‘D’group staff,” he said in the release.

Mr. Joshi has said that the new assistant regional office of BCAS would help Hubballi in doing away with its dependency on the Bengaluru regional office for issues concerning development and security. The Hubballi office will also be dealing with security issues concerning Belagavi and Vijayapura airports, he has said.

The Union Minister has said that with the setting up of the ARO of BCAS, air passengers will benefit as they will be able to lodge complaints related to services in Hubballi itself. This apart, no objection certificate for stalls to be operated at Hubballi airport could be taken locally, he has said.

The approval will further boost the development of new terminal development, operations and safety and security of the Hubballi airport, he has said.

