Hubballi flyover project is flawed, say experts

Amid concerns raised by experts over the project, work has begun for the Kittur Chennamma Circle Flyover in Hubballi.

HUBBALLI

16 September 2021 01:10 IST

Concerned citizens say it will add to traffic chaos

With the authorities going ahead with the flyover project at Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi, experts and concerned citizens who have been seeking a re-look into the project have taken to social media to create awareness on the issue.

Already, Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) and Institute of Urban Designers India (IUDI), along with Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), have raised their concerns particularly with regard to what they term as flaws in the planning of the mega project. They are of the opinion that the flawed plan of the flyover will lead to further traffic chaos in the central business district instead of easing it.

Their another argument is that while the flyover will take care of the 10% of vehicular traffic, 90% of motorists, a majority of them local residents and those who come into the city for business and other works, will be forced to undergo hardships as the flyover will add to traffic chaos.

IIA has said that it was able to get the Detailed Project Report and drawing from the authorities only after Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad held a meeting on the issue. In his social media post, Vice-Chairman of Karnataka Chapter of Mahesh Hiremath has said: “The major flyover will be of four-lane width of 17.5 m. While the existing road width is 24 m, the proposed road width is 31.5 m for which an additional 7.5 m of land is to be acquired, which means acquisition of 3.75 m on either side of Lamington Road where the ramp starts. In the newly acquired road width of 31.5 m, the centre 17.5 m four-lane, including median, is the flyover. The remaining 7 m on either side is for pedestrian movement, all mixed traffic with BRTS, Bendre and NWKRTC buses having to manoeuvre in 5.5 m road.”

Mr. Hiremath feels that the flyover is not required for the city as it will not serve the purpose for which it is being constructed. “Already, work on 70% of the ring road has been completed and when commissioned, long-distance vehicles will not enter the city. What is required is good urban traffic management through development of traffic junctions, pedestrian paths and cycle paths. And, that can be done without constructing the flyover,” he told The Hindu.

Another important aspect is the implementation of the master plan for the twin cities, which has been kept pending for decades. “If that is done properly, then we don’t need the flyover,” he said.

IIA, IUDI experts have had initial rounds of discussion with the district authorities and they have been incomplete. “The practical problems have to be looked into at the site where the project is being implemented and we have requested the district administration to conduct an inspection. They have promised to conduct it in another week. We will point out the practical problems, it is for the consultants to provide solutions,” he said.