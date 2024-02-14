Hubballi doctors perform advanced heart surgery to give 64-year-old woman a new lease of life

February 14, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Doctors in a Hubballi hospital have given a new lease of life to a 64-year-old woman by successfully installing an artificial stent-based valve over the native aortic valve.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, cardiac surgeon Vijaykrishna Kolur of Vihaan Heart and Super Speciality Hospital said that a team of doctors led by himself and Rishabh Parekh has successfully performed TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation) on the woman who also has other health issues.

Dr. Kolur said that the woman underwent Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy for breast cancer in 1996 and is a known case of left hemiplegial and hypothyroidism. She approached them with episodes of giddiness and dyspnea (shortness of breath).

“Coronary angiography revealed single vessel disease with 90%-95% block. When she was taken for surgery, it was found that conventional surgical aortic valve replacement was not possible. Then, it was decided to opt for the TAVI procedure, the most advanced and the least invasive technique for such patients. The procedure was carried out under conscious sedation and an artificial stent-based valve was successfully deployed over the native valve. The procedure was successful and uneventful and the patient was discharged within two days thereafter,” he said.

Dr. Kolur said that the procedure was probably the second such to be performed in Hubballi-Dharwad. Many are not aware of the fact that such treatment is available now in Hubballi, he added.

The children of the patient, who underwent the procedure, told presspersons that the biggest relief for them is that their mother has been given a new lease of life through the advanced procedure and they did not have to go to bigger cities for getting it done.