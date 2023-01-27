Hubballi Division records 77.01% increase in passenger earnings

January 27, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hubballi Division of South Western Railway has registered an increase of 104.27% in number of passengers it ferried and an increase of 77.01% in its originating passenger earnings till December 22.

Delivering the Republic Day address at Railway Institute South Grounds in Hubballi on Thursday, Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division Harish Khare said that in all 195.55 lakh passengers were ferried by the division till December 2022 which resulted in originating passenger earnings of ₹336.12 crore.

He said that the division had transported 25.068 million tonnes of freight during the first nine months of the current financial year as against 24.116 million tonnes during the corresponding period of the previous year, registering an increase of 3.95%.

The division registered freight earnings of ₹2,551.29 crore till December 2022, which was 6.42% more than the one registered in the corresponding period.

The total gross earnings achieved up to December 2022 stood at ₹2,944.31 crore with an increase of 11.83% over the corresponding period of the last financial year, he said.

He said that the division has completed 65.18 route kilometres of railway electrification up to December last. And, another 234 route kilometres of electrification (excluding sidings) have been targeted for completion during the current financial year.

Automatic Fire Detection and Alarm System has been provided at 30 stations and Automatic Fire Suppression Systems installed at SSS Hubballi and Hosapete stations.

As part of doubling, Panel Interlocking Systems have been replaced with state-of-the-art electronic interlocking systems at 18 stations. To increase section capacity, new crossing stations, Gadag Bypass Cabin, Talakal and Aliyabad, and Intermediate Block Signalling between Mallapur and Hole Alur, have been commissioned, he said.

Senior railway officials Santosh Kumar Verma and Vishvas Kumar, K. Asif Hafeez, Jitendra Kumar Sharma, president of Hubballi Division of SWRWWO Ruchi Khare and others were present.