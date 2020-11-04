Hubballi Division records ₹ 1.17 crore parcel earnings last month

Following various initiatives, the Hubballi Division of the South Western Railway (SWR) has recorded parcel revenue of ₹ 1.17 crore in October, the highest earnings in a month. According to a press release issued by the division, the record earnings were the results of efforts put in through the Business Development Unit (BDU). Hitherto, ₹ 70 lakh parcel earnings recorded in March 2018 were the highest earned for a month, the release said.

Meanwhile, the cumulative parcel earnings of Hubballi Division in the current financial year up to October-end has increased to ₹ 3.23 crore. To meet the increased transportation demand of consumer goods during the festival season, the division had taken various steps, including setting up of BDU. The objective is to increase the railway’s role in transportation in various sectors, including non-bulk goods traffic. The BDU held regular meetings with various industries, logistics companies, traders under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Arvind Malkhede.

From April this year, Hubballi Division has run 26 parcel express trains so far carrying a total of 30,000 quintals of various commodities. The cargo included food products, medicine, sanitary napkins, tyres, dry and iced fish, fish net, household kits and human hair. To meet the demand for transportation of parcels during the festival season, the division used General Second Class coaches of passenger trains for the first time for parcel services, the release said.