Hubballi-Dharwad truckers to launch indefinite agitation

January 13, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI:

The Hubballi Dharwad Goods Transporters and Lorry Owners’ Association jointly with North Karnataka Lorry Owners’ Association, Tungabhadra Sand Transporters’ Association, Railway Goods Shed Lorry Owners’ Association and Dharwad Lorry Owners and Transporters’ Association will jointly launch an indefinite strike from the midnight of January 17 seeking withdrawal of amended provisions in ‘hit-and-run’ cases.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Honorary Secretary of Hubballi Dharwad Goods and Transporters and Lorry Owners’ Association Ravi Belamkar said that the indefinite strike would be launched in accordance with the decision taken by the federation of the Lorry Owners’ Association of South Indian states.

Mr. Belamkar said that as per the amended Indian Penal Code (Bharatiya Nyay Samhita), it had been proposed to punish the guilty in hit-and-run cases with ten years of imprisonment and a penalty of ₹7 lakh, which would sound a death knell to the truckers.

“Under the earlier provisions of Section 304 under IPC, the guilty were liable for imprisonment of up to 2 years with penalty. However now under section 106 (1-2) of the IPC, the punishment is imprisonment up to 10 years and penalty of ₹7 lakh. This would mean the end of life for the normal truckers. The Union government should immediately rescind the new amendment and reinstate the earlier provision,” he demanded.

The truckers were also facing hardships because of the e-challans issued by the police and RTOs in other states because as per the existing rules, they were supposed to travel to those states to pay the e-challans. The association would urge the government to come up with a system wherein the truckers could pay the amount from their respective places of operation.

He also demanded the cancellation of the hike in penalty for “height and door open” from ₹500 to ₹20,000. Mr. Belamkar said that trucks were being seized for the mistakes done by traders in GST Bill and this should be stopped.

The association would submit a memorandum to both the State and Union governments during their agitation. Vasu Konaraddi and other office-bearers were present.