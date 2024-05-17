Hubballi Dharwad schools perform well in CBSE Class 10 examination

Students of various schools from the twin cities and the region have done well in the CBSE Class 10 examination, the results of which were announced recently. Several schools have registered cent per cent results.

JSS Shri Manjunatheshwara Central School, Dharwad, has achieved 100% results for the 18th consecutive year. Joish Achyuta (98.2%) topped in all CBSE schools in Hubballi Dharwad. Anmol Prabhu (97.2%) and Sichan J. (96.6%) bagged next two positions.

Pruthvi Shetty of St. Antony’s Public School, Hubballi, emerged as the topper of all CBSE schools in Hubballi with 98% marks followed by Samiksha S. (97.8%) who is the second topper for Hubballi. Girish N. scored 95.6%.

JSS Shri Manjunatheshwar Central School in Hubballi, has achieved 100% results for the 11th consecutive year. Kumari Deepti CM (97.2%) has emerged as the topper followed by Tanu Kashyap (95.8%) and Daneshwari Kambalimath (95.2%).

K.E. Board Central School, Dharwad, has achieved cent per cent result for the fifth consecutive year. Bhargavi Raichur has topped the school with 92.2% followed by Daksh Patil (90.2%) and Anushree Ganachari (83.4%)

JSS Public School, Kelageri, Dharwad, too achieved 100% results with Sanat R. (96.4%), Rutvik M. Vaddatti (96%) and Muhammad Faazil Irafan (95.2%) emerging as toppers for the school.

Pavan School in Dharwad too achieved cent per cent results.

In Vimala Kulkarni Memorial School, which has achieved 100% results, Twinkle Wagmode (94.4%), Ameya Shanbhag (93.67%) and Spoorti V. Patil (90.50%) have emerged as toppers.

Sanskaar English Medium School in Hubballi achieved cent per cent results for the seventh consecutive year. Itishree Mohanpuria (94.4%) has topped the school followed by Nihar Patadia (93.8%) and Kannika K. Annigeri (93.6%).

MKET CBSE School, Harihar (Davanagere Dist.) has achieved 100% results. Swaroop R. Durgoji (94.6%) has topped the school followed by Komal G.R. and Meghana T. Gangur (Both 93.8%) and Sanjana S.M. (93%).

