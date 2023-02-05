Hubballi-Dharwad police hope to collect ₹8 crore traffic fine

February 05, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Belagavi

Following a one-time offer of 50% rebate on traffic fine announced by the State government, the Hubballi-Dharwad Traffic Police hope to collect ₹8 crore in fine.

“We have registered over 3.25 lakh traffic violation cases from 2019 to 2022, and a total of ₹15.91 crore fine is to be collected. But due to the one-time offer, we hope to collect ₹8 crore from violators,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime & Traffic) Gopal Byakod told journalists in Dharwad on Sunday.

Those who have received challans can make use of this offer of 50% discount on fines, if they pay them before February 11.

The violators can pay fine at Hubballi-DharwadOne Centres or remit it with the traffic policemen who are carrying hand-held devices.

Principal District and Sessions judge K.G. Shanti said that vehicle users should learn to drive without violating traffic rules. However, those who have violated rules should pay fine. The decision to implement 50% discount came after a suggestion from chairman of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority B. Veerappa, Ms. Shanti said.