Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation to be bifurcated shortly

In response to a call attention notice by BJP member Arvind Bellad, Urban Development Minister says steps will be taken to set up an exclusive corporation for Dharwad

December 12, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
| Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Stating that Dharwad confirms to all the eligibility criteria to be declared to have an exclusive city corporation, Urban Development Minister B.S. Suresh on Tuesday said that steps will be taken shortly to set up the facility bifurcating it from Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation.

He was responding to a call attention notice by BJP member Arvind Bellad in the Legislative Assembly.

The Minister said that there are four criteria, having population of over three lakh, population density of over 3,000/sq km, tax collection should not be less than ₹6 crore annually and more than 50% of the population should be involved in non-agriculture activity.

“Dharwad meets all the eligibility criteria,” he added.

When Mr. Bellad urged the Minister to announce the creation of the new corporation during the Belagavi winter session itself, Mr. Suresh said that the announcement will be made shortly.

According to the Minister, the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation spread across 202.2 sq km has a population of 9.43 lakh as per the 2011 census. The population density is 4,665 per sq km.

In his written reply, the Minister said that if the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad submits a proposal with the required document recommending upgrading the city to a city corporation to the Department of Municipal Administration, the State government will take the requisite steps after considering the proposal.

The BJP legislator later told presspersons that all the infrastructure and required personnel are ready to create a new corporation. The proposal was made during the BJP government and that Hubballi-Dharwad have the highest population in Karnataka after Bengaluru, he said.

