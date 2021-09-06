Hubballi-Dharwad civic elections: BJP leading with 29 seats

HUBBALLI

06 September 2021 12:19 IST

Results of 50 out of 82 wards have been declared

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to retain power in Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC).

As per official data released, out of the results of 50 wards announced so far, BJP had won in 29, Congress in 17, and independents have won in four wards.

There are 82 wards in the municipal corporation and 420 candidates were in the fray.

A party needs 42 seats for a clear majority. Apart from the two main national parties, JD(S), AAP, AIMIM and others had fielded candidates.