Hubballi-Dharwad citizens urged to participate in Ease of Living survey

The Union Urban Development Ministry has launched an Ease of Living survey under the Smart City Scheme and Hubballi Dharwad Smart City Ltd. (HDSCL) has appealed to the citizens of the twin cities to participate and register their opinions through the survey.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Managing Director of HDSCL C.W. Shakeel Ahmed said that by participating in the survey, the citizens could register their views and opinions on ‘Ease of Living’ and what they expect in their city and also rate the city’s infrastructure.

Mr. Ahmed said that the in the survey that had been launched from February 1, the citizens could register their views and give ratings till February 29 by visiting the Urban Development Ministry’s website Eol2019.org/citizenfeedback.

He said that there were 22 questions, and the citizens could help in further improving the city’s infrastructure and quality of various public services.

The questionnaire pertains to air quality, green cover, power supply, job opportunities, access to financial services, public transport and affordability, public safety, healthcare services, affordable housing, hygiene, and other issues.

He said that survey also included ratings on various public services offered by the administration and it would help the government agencies evaluate themselves and take further steps to improve the same.