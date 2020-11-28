‘Hubballi Calling’ launched

Unique protest staged outside Infosys campus

Expressing dismay over the delay in making the Infosys campus in Hubballi functional, members of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), launched the ‘Hubballi Calling’ campaign on Friday and urged the Infosys CEO via a letter to start its Hubballi operations.

Staging a unique protest in front of the Infosys campus near the Hubballi airport on Friday, led by AAP Dharwad district president Santosh Naragund, office-bearers including Vikas Soppin, Pratibha Divakar, Shashikumar Sullad, V.B. Maganur, Lata Angadi and others laid the red carpet and presented roses to campus security.

A memorandum addressed to the CEO of Infosys Saleel Parekh was submitted to the local staff of the company in which they have urged the authorities to get the required help from Dharwad district administration and the state government for resolving administrative issues if any.

Mr. Naragund said that although Infosys had developed hi-tech infrastructure utilising the 43 acres of land acquired from the farmers by the State government, it was disappointing that the infrastructure was not being utilised properly even three years after getting the campus ready.