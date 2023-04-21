ADVERTISEMENT

Hubballi boy secures third rank in science stream

April 21, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Saish Goni, a student of Vidyaniketan PU Science College, secures 594 marks out of 600

The Hindu Bureau

Saish Goni, a student of Vidyaniketan PU Science College, Hubballi, has stood third in the State in the II PU examination in science stream by securing 594 marks out of 600.

Soon after the results were announced on Friday, the student and his parents were greeted and felicitated by the college management.

Saish scored 100 each in mathematics, biology, and Sanskrit, 99 each in physics, and chemistry, and 96 in Kannada. His father Guruprasad owns a shop of auto components and mother Shashikala is a homemaker.

Speaking to presspersons, Saish said he had faced the examination efficiently and was hoping for the top rank. He thanked his parents and teachers for the continuous support and guidance. He wants to pursue MBBS and is preparing for NEET.

Chairman of Vidyaniketan College, Anil Kumar Chougala, said they were confident of Saish getting a rank at the State-level and he had achieved it.

