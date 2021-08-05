Hubballi-Arsikere Passenger to run from August 12

South Western Railway has decided to run Train No 07367/07368 Arsikere-SSS Hubballi-Arsikere Unreserved Daily Passenger Special Train from August 12, a release said.

Accordingly, Train No 07367 Arsikere-SSS Hubballi Daily Passenger Special will leave Arsikere at 4.40 a.m. and reach SSS Hubballi at 12.55 p.m. In the return direction, Train No 07368 SSS Hubballi- Arsikere Daily Passenger Special will leave SSS Hubballi at 3 p.m. and reach Arsikere at 10.25 p.m.

En route, the train will stop at Banavar, Devanur, Ballekere Halt, Kadur, Birur, Nagavangala, Ajjampur, Shivani, Hosdurga Road, Arabagatta Halt, Ramgiri, Nulenuru, Holalkere, Chikjajur, Sasalu, Mayakonda, Kodaganur, Hanumanahalli, Tolahunse, Davangere, Harihar, Chalgeri, Ranebennur, Devargudda, Byadgi, Haveri, Karajgi, Kalsur, Savanur, Yalvigi, Kalas Halt, Gudgeri, Saunshi and Kundgol, in both directions.

The composition of the train will be a total of 12 coaches comprising 10 Second Class Coaches and two Second Class Luggage-cum-Brake Van/Disabled-friendly compartments. All passengers are requested to adhere strictly to COVID-19 norms of the Union and State governments, i.e., wear masks, sanitise hands frequently and maintain social distancing. An earnest cooperation is requested from all in the fight against COVID-19, the release said.

Ballari train augmented

South Western Railway on Wednesday augmented Train No 07337/07338 SSS Hubballi-Ballari-SSS Hubballi Passenger Special Train permanently with five additional Second Class Coaches. The revised train composition is a total of 13 coaches comprising 11 Second Class Coaches and two Second Class Luggage-cum-Brake Van/Disabled-friendly compartments.