Hubballi-Ankola rail line project likely to start in a year

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurating several Smart City works at Ghantikeri Government School in Hubballi on Sunday. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Member of Legislative Assembly Prasad Abbayya are seen. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

CM says the work is in the final stages of getting environmental clearances

The long-pending Hubballi-Ankola Railway Project is in the final stages of getting environmental and other clearances and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is hopeful of the project getting initiated in a year’s time.

Symbolically inaugurating the Smart City works estimated at ₹31.40 crore and an electric crematorium worth ₹2.8 crore at Ghantikeri Government School in Hubballi on Sunday, Mr. Bommai said that the project is in the final stages of getting clearances and that he is hopeful of launching the work within a year.

The Tumakuru-Davangere Railway Line Project will also be initiated in a year’s time after completing the land acquisition process, he announced.

‘Expedite work’

Mr. Bommai said that under the Smart City Scheme, which was launched in 2014-15, the works should have been completed by 2020. However, there has been delay in planning projects by the officials due to some confusions which consumed nearly two years, he said and asked the officials to expedite the works.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressing a gathering at the Smart City works inaugural function at Ghantikeri Government School in Hubballi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

“Take all necessary steps to expedite the works and complete them within a year,” the Chief Minister told Managing Director of Hubballi Dharwad Smart City Limited Shakeel Ahmed.

Emphasising the need for planned development and ensuring quality work, the Chief Ninister also told Mr. Shakeel Ahmed that he will be held responsible in case of poor quality work.

Referring to the demand-list presented earlier by Member of Legislative Assembly Prasad Abbayya, the Chief Minister said that he will sanction projects related to the development of storm water drainage (nala) and also the demand for a polyclinic by residents of Mantur village.

He also said that he wanted equitable development of Hubballi-Dharwad and that he will take all requisite steps to ensure it.

Infrastructure boost

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that under Prime Minister Narenda Modi, infrastructure development has received a boost. Soon a mega sports complex project worth ₹190 crore will be launched in Hubballi with the assistance of the Union Government, he said and listed out various other projects initiated by Mr. Modi.

Earlier, Mr. Prasad Abbayya thanked the Chief Minister and the Union Minister for the Smart City projects assigned to his constituency and also mentioned about the Smart City works initiated during the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s term.

He also read out a list of various other works to be taken up.

Ministers B. Basavaraj and Halappa Achar, Mayor Iresh Anchatageri, Deputy Mayor Uma Mukund, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Municipal Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna and others were present.