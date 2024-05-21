ADVERTISEMENT

HSRP for old vehicles: No precipitative action till June 12, govt. tells HC

Published - May 21, 2024 10:59 pm IST - Bengaluiru

The Hindu Bureau

The deadline for fixing High-Security Registration Plates expires on May 31. | Photo Credit: file photo

The State government on Tuesday (May 21) told the High Court of Karnataka that it would not take any precipitative action until June 12 on fixing High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) for old vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019, after the current deadline expires on May 31.

A vacation division bench comprising Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar and Justice Ramachandra D. Huddar recorded the submission made in this regard by the government counsel. It adjourned further hearing on the appeals filed by the HSRP Manufacturers’ Association of India and others till June 11.

Earlier, it was pointed out on behalf of the association that their plea challenging the government’s notification of allowing only vehicle manufacturers to fix HSRP for old vehicles would become infructuous if the government does not extend the deadline of May 31.

The association has been claiming that all manufacturers of HSRP possessing Type Approval Certificate granted by the authorities concerned should be allowed to fix HSRP to old vehicles while allowing fixation through vehicle manufacturer-selected HSRP manufacturers would favour “influential” HSRP manufacturers, who have already tied up with the vehicle manufacturers and their dealers for supply of HSRP for new vehicles.

