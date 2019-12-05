H.S. Venkateshamurthy to preside over 85th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana

Kannada poet, playwright, and critic H.S. Venkateshamurthy (well known as HSV) will preside over the 85th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana slated to be held in Kalaburagi from February 5 to 7, 2020.

The executive committee of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP), which organises the literary festival, unanimously chose Mr. Venkateshamurthy as the president of the sammelana at a meeting held here.

Mr. Venkateshamurthy told The Hindu, “It is an honour and a privilege to preside over a Kannada Sahitya Sammelana. The legacy of great people who have presided over the sammelanas is very rich. I am elated that I have been chosen to continue that legacy.”

He added that it was his fortune to preside over the literary festival in the place where B.M. Srikantaiah, Channappa Uttangi, and Siddaiah Puranik had once presided.

They presided over sahitya sammelana in Kalaburagi B.M. Srikantaiah in 1928

Channappa Uttangi in 1949

Siddaiah Puranik in 1987

Manu Baligar, KSP president, said the contributions of Mr. Venkateshamurthy to Kannada literature were significant across genres. “The corpus of his literary output is diverse. He has worked in the fields of both modern Kannada and old Kannada,” Mr. Baligar said.

Poetry collections of Mr. Venkateshamurthy include Sindabadana Atmakathe, Kriyaparva, Vimukti, and Americadalli Billuhabba. His plays include Hejjegalu, Uriya Uyyale, and Kattalege Estu Mukha.

Mr. Venkateshamurthy’s contribution to children’s literature is also noteworthy. Hakki Saalu, Huvinashale, Alilu Ramayana, and Sunnada Suttta are some of his important works in children’s literature.

He has also written songs for various films, including Chinnarimutta, America America, and Mathadana, and for tele-serials, including Mukta, apart form writing dialogues and screenplays of many films. He is also well known for cassettes of bhavagetes (lyric compositions).