H.S. Doreswamy: A fighter till the end

26 May 2021 17:00 IST

1 / 13 Freedom fighter H S Doreswamy passed away in Bengaluru on May 26, 2021. He was 104-years old. ▲ Freedom fighter H S Doreswamy beat at his home after being disharged from hospital on May 19, 2021. The 104-year-old Gandhian recently recovered from COVID-19. ▲ On the last day of 2009, H.S. Doreswamy is seen alone waiting for the bus. It was more than a quarter of an hour-long wait for this veteran before he boarded a vehicle at a Jayanagar bus stop. ▲ H.S. Doreswamy, with his wife Lalithamma, being felicitated during his centenary year celebration, at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, in Bengaluru on April 09, 2018. ▲ Freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy addressing the farmers protest at Freedom park in Bengaluru on January 26, 2021. This was one of his last appearance at a protest site. ▲ Freedom fighter Doreswamy and former Minister B.T. Lalita Nayak along with other activists staging protest against BBMP for dumping garbage at Mandur in Bengaluru on June 16, 2014. Photo: ▲ H.S. Doreswamy and activist Dr. Sudershan in solidarity with anti-corruption activistAnna Hazare’s satyagraha for Lokpal Bill, in Bengaluru on August 18, 2011. ▲ H.S. Doreswamy with historian Ramachandra Guha and activist Tara Krishnamurthy during a protest against CAA and NRC at Freedom Park on February 7, 2020. ▲ H.S. Doreswamy shows his inked finger after casting his vote during Karnataka Assembly elections at Jayanagar Assembly Constituency in Bengaluru on June 11, 2018. ▲ H.S. Doreswamy, Prasanna, Vijayamma, with writers and artists, collecting funds for "Literary Meet For Tolerance" to be held on 02 Sept. 2018, at Gandhi Statue on M G road, in Bengaluru on August 28, 2018. ▲ Freedom fighter H.S.Doreswamy (left) with the then Editor-in-Chief, The Hindu, N. Ram at Ambedkar Bhavan, the venue of the 125th anniversary of The Hindu in Bangalore on November 08, 2003. ▲ H.S. Doreswami takes oath during the World Blind Walk organised by Project Vision at St John’s College Koramangala in Bengaluru on October 13, 2016. ▲ H.S. Doreswamy and Dalits rights activist and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani at the 'Save the Constitution' - Sankalpa Samavesha campaign at Freedom Park, in Bengaluru on April 29, 2018. ▲

A pictorial tribute to Gandhian freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy who passed away in Bengaluru on May 26, 2021.