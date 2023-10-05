HamberMenu
‘Hrudaya Vaishalya’ initiative for heart care launched in Mandya

October 05, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister-in-charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Thursday said 35 primary health centers (PHCs) in Mandya district will soon be getting electrocardiogram (ECG) machines under ‘Hrudaya Vaishalya’ scheme, and added that all 120 PHCs will also be equipped with the equipment for diagnosing heart problems.

Inaugurating the ‘Hrudaya Vaishalya scheme’ at the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences in Mandya, he said the initiative aims at diagnosing cardiac health of the people in rural areas. The idea behind the programme is to take healthcare services to the doorsteps of the people in villages.

The Minister said heart attacks can be prevented if people suffering from cardiac ailments are diagnosed and proper treatment is provided to them. In view of this, the Mandya district administration, the Department of Health and Family Welfare, and the Cardiology at Doorstep Foundation have jointly the initiative for identifying heart ailments and preventing heart attacks.

The Minister said occurrences of heart attacks are on the rise. The heart related ailments are triggering heart attacks. The programme launched today aims at addressing the concerns and diagnosing cardiac health of the people.

The Minister said the patients are subjected to ECG to check whether they have any heart related issues. The ECG reports are sent to specialists who will assess the reports and prescribe for further treatment if necessary. The people of Mandya should make use of the programme.

The ECG machines are being distributed to PHCs through Cardiology at Doorstep Foundation. The ECG machines help to diagnose heart attacks, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara said heart ailments are on the rise and the reports on the incidences of heart attacks have gone up. A heart checkup is advisable and any negligence will result in complications.

He said the Hrudaya Vaishalya will benefit a large number of people in rural areas looking for cardiac care.

“If the people in villages find the need to undergo a check-up for heart issues, they can visit the PHCs and get the tests done. The reports are sent to CAD and the empanelled doctors will study the reports and give their advice. In case of a problem, patients are recommended to visit nearest hospitals for treatment.”

Cardiologist Padmanabha Kamat said an awareness on what needs to be done in case of a heart attack is the need of the hour. If all PHCs get ECG machines, it will go a long way in checking heart attacks. On the occasion, Dr. Padmanabha Kamat of CAD was felicitated.

