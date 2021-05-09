Karnataka

HRCT price cap revised in Karnataka

Aday after capping the price of High Resolution Computed Tomography (HRCT) of the chest at ₹1,500 in private diagnostic facilities, the State government on Saturday revised the prices and fixed it at ₹1,500 per scan for patients falling Below Poverty Line (BPL) and ₹2,500 for other patients. This price includes consumables and sanitisation expenses incurred by the diagnostic centre on each patient.

The Association of Diagnostic Centres, Bengaluru, had submitted a representation to the Chief Minister requesting that the government should reconsider the price cap. The association said diagnostic centres incur huge costs on the salaries of radiologists and supporting staff, which makes the working cost of a single HRCT scan come up to ₹4,000. Following this, a revised order was issued on Saturday.

