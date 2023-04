H.P. Sudham Das is co-chairman of KPCC Campaign Committee

April 08, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ahead of the Assembly polls, the Congress on Saturday appointed H.P. Sudham Das as co-chairman of the campaign committee of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the appointment, a press note said. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.