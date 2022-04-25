Hoysala staff pay hospital bill of woman in distress

Elsewhere, Hoysala staff collect vegetables without paying money

A woman in distress, who was unable to clear her hospital bills, got help from an unlikely quarter: the police. Assistant Sub Inspector Jagadish and his colleague, Constable Mohan, attached to Hoysala, helped her by pooling in on Sunday.

The victim had dues of ₹1.25 lakh towards pending bills for the surgery of her relative at a private hospital. She was short of money and unable to clear it. After an argument with the hospital staff, the woman called the control room seeking help.

Mr. Jagadish and Mr. Mohan, who were on patrolling duty nearby, went to attend to the complaint. They noticed the woman had ₹70,000 and was in a desperate situation. They spoke to the hospital for concession, and the management agreed to reduce the amount by ₹20,000.

The police personnel then pooled in ₹10,000 from their account and sought the help of their friends, who sent another ₹25,000. The entire amount of ₹1.05 lakh was handed over the hospital and the woman was issued the discharge summary.

The incident was reported to the command centre and officials lauded the efforts of Jagadish and Mohan for their timely help in resolving the issue amicably.

Police collect vegetables

Meanwhile, in contrast, Vijaya Raghava Marathe, a concerned resident, raised a complaint with video proof about Hoysala staff collecting over 10 kg of vegetables from roadside vendors at Sarakki on Monday morning.

Mr. Marathe, who put the videos and a write up on social media, accused the policemen of misusing their power and collecting the vegetables as bribe from roadside vendors to allow them to do their business.

He also raised the complaint with the jurisdictional Kokanakunte police requesting them to stop the harassment and take legal action against the staff involved .