Hoysala staff in the dock for refusing to help accident victim

The Hoysala staff of North Division are in the dock for refusing to ferry an accident victim in an emergency case despite repeated requests from the passers-by to shift the profusely bleeding victim to the hospital.

The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday when the victim, Rahul Gowda, 24, a law student, was returning home to Srinagara on his motorcycle after visiting a friend. While passing through Treveni Road, he lost control, slipped and sustained severe injuries.

Passers-by rushed to his aid and alerted the police control room for help. Though the Hoysala police reached the spot, they allegedly waited for the ambulance to shift the injured while he was bleeding and writhing in pain on the road, even as people demanded they take the injured to the hospital in the Hoysala vehicle. The staff stayed adamant and argued with the public stating that they had informed the ambulance.

Meanwhile, the Yeshwanthpura Traffic Police reached the spot and took the victim in the car till Yeshwanthpura and later shifted him in the ambulance to head to the hospital. The victim was taken to K.C. General Hospital from there shifted to private hospital where he is recovering.

Assistant Sub Inspector Srinivasa M.V., filed a complaint with the police based on which a case of rash driving or riding on a public way under Section 281 and Section 125(a) (driving rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of Bharatiya Nyay Samhita against the victim, Rahul Gowda, for further investigation.

Objecting to the rude behaviour, one of the passers-by recorded the act of the police and uploaded it on social media. Taking cognizance of the same, DCP (North Division) initiated an inquiry. According to a senior police official, the Hoysala staff were asked to attend to the emergency situation. However, they reportedly neglected their duty. This alleged negligence is being probed.

