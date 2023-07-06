Hoysala patrolling vehicles get digital wireless sets

July 06, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

A total of 241 Hoysala patrolling vehicles which are on the move to work as first responders have been updated with digital wireless sets with clear and interference-free sound.

According to Ravindra K. Gadadi, DCP, Command Centre, this will be helpful in getting clarity in communication without any technical glitches.

According to him, the staff had a problem receiving the signals at times and had no clarity in the messages. With the digital wireless sets, the staff will get the messages loud and clear and take action accordingly.

The Hoysalas patrolling across the city are also minimising their response time to a maximum of nine minutes. The control room gets 850 to 900 calls on an average per day, and the staff has to ensure that the Hoysala patrolling in the closest range should reach the spot within the stipulated seven and a half minutes to a maximum of nine minutes.

As they had been experiencing problems in communicating with the analog wireless sets at times, they have been replaced with digital ones for better communication.

It may be recalled that city police commissioner B. Dayananda had patrolled the city in a Hoysala vehicle and interacted with the staff. He made some observations on the improvement of Hoysala patrolling vehicles and staff.

“During my rounds in Hoysala, I found that there were some glitches in communication between Hoysalas and the control room. The problem was rectified. It was decided to move from analog to digital for seamless communication. With the digital wireless system in place, there won’t be any blackspots and voice clarity is better,” Mr. Dayananda told The Hindu.