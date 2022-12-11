Hoysala patrolling police suspended for harassing couple and extorting ₹1,000

December 11, 2022 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Claiming that walking on the streets during the late hours was not allowed, the policemen demanded the couple’s ID cards and seized their phones

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Hoysala mobile patrol vehicles. A head constable and a constable on Hoysala patrolling duty have been suspended for allegedly harassing a couple late at night. | Photo Credit: SREENIVASA MURTHY V

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East division on Sunday suspended a head constable and a constable attached to the Sampigehalli police station Hoysala patrolling duty for allegedly harassing a couple late at night and extorting ₹1,000 from them.

The incident went viral after the victim, identified as Karthik Patri, put out a tweet narrating the ordeal, prompting the DCP to probe the matter and suspend Head Constable Rajesh and Constable Nagesh, pending inquiry for further action.

Tagging the city police commissioner in his social media post, the victim alleged that the duo confronted the couple while they were walking home from a party near Manyata Tech Park and forced them to pay ₹1,000 through the PayTm app for "breaking the law" by walking on the streets near their home after 11 pm.

The policemen allegedly said walking on the street during the late hours was not allowed. The couple was walking home from a birthday event.

The policemen allegedly harassed the couple demanding ID cards and seized their phones. They asked that they pay a penalty of ₹3,000 or face legal action.

