Hoysala inscription found near Arsikere

Hassan

30 March 2021 19:02 IST

An inscription of the Hoysala period and pedestals, said to be of an ancient structure, were found close to the site where a government engineering college is coming up at Kellengere near Arsikere.

The local people noticed the inscription and pedestals while the ground-levelling work was going for the last two days. They informed the taluk administration and officers of the Department of Archaeology, who visited the spot on Monday.

As much as 15 acres of government land, spread over Lakshmidevarahalli and Kellengere villages, have been taken up for the construction of the college.

Arsikere tahsildar Santhosh Kumar told The Hindu that the inscription was found in a private land adjacent to the government land identified for the college. “While the private owner was levelling the ground with a tractor, the inscription was found. Similarly, in the government land, a few pedestals have been found. The workers have kept them safe. We have informed the Department of Archaeology. Its officials visited the spot and they will protect the materials found and shift them to the museum”, he said.

The local people have also asked the State government to take up excavation at the site. Harisha Kolagunda, a lecturer at Hoysaleshwara PU College in Arsikere, said Arsikere had prominence since the rule of Hoysalas. “The Archaeology Department should preserve the inscription and pedestals found. The department should take up excavation at the site, without allowing any construction work. A detailed study could bring out more significant things”, he opined.

The Archaeology Department has decided to send a team of experts to study the place. Kumar H.C., curator of Archaeology Museum in Hassan, who visited the spot on Monday, said the stone inscription was in Kannada. “It is a Jain inscription. We have to study it in detail. Besides the inscription, a few pedestals have also been found. I have brought it to the notice of seniors in the department. They will be sending a team to the spot to study the materials”, he said.