How many will be accommodated in Mysuru palace on yoga day?

How many yoga performers will be accommodated in Mysuru palace on International Day of Yoga on June 21 to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

The difference of views between Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and former Minister and BJP MLA S.A. Ramdas on the number of yoga performers came to the open on Sunday when they were addressing the media.

Barely had Mr. Simha said that about 7,000 to 8,000 people will be accommodated in the front portion of the palace, Mr. Ramdas, who was standing next to him, sought to clarify that the authorities had approved a gathering of 15,000 people. Mr. Simha, who was irked by Mr. Ramdas’ interjection, asked him to be patient when he was speaking.

A visibly irritated Mr. Simha went on to add that there will be around 7,000 to 8,000 people in the front portion while the remaining will get to perform in other vacant spaces in the palace. He also eventually said that a total of 14,000 to 15,000 people will be allowed to perform yoga on the palace premises on June 21.

Later, Mr. Ramdas said he only wished to clarify to Mr. Simha’s statement as he did not want wrong information to go through the media. He added that there were no differences between him and the MP.