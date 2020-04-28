How many vehicles used for Nikhil’s wedding, asks Karnataka HC

What is the policy of the government on giving passes to vehicles during the lockdown and how many passes were given to allow people to attend the wedding of K. Nikhil, son of former Karnatka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, the High Court of Karnataka asked the government on Tuesday.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B.V. Nagarathna, posed these questions orally after noticing that the government had not responded to the court’s April 21 direction on whether there was breach of social distancing during the ceremony.

The Bench pointed out that the High Court had received several pleas through e-mails from various persons from within and outside Karnataka on the breach of social distancing norms and the grant of vehicle passes for the wedding.

Is it the policy of the government to grant passes for a wedding during the lockdown? If yes, then everyone will apply for passes, the Bench observed orally asking the Additional Advocate-General to submit the government’s response by the next hearing.