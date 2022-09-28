How many public toilets you have inspected so far?: HC asks Madikeri CMC president

She had lodged a complaint against Congress leaders alleging that they prevented her from inspecting toilets

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed Madikeri City Municipal Council (CMC) president Anitha Poovaiah of the Bharatiya Janata Party to file an affidavit explaining how many public toilets she has inspected so far to check their maintenance.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna issued this direction while staying the First Information Report (FIR) registered against Chandrashekar and 12 other local leaders of the Congress based on her complaint lodged on August 9.

She had complained that they were the cause for the police preventing her from inspecting toilets as the president of the CMC when Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly visited Madikeri to inspect damages from heavy rain and floods.

The petitioners have claimed that she was one among the BJP leaders who protested against the visit of Mr. Siddaramaiah and other leaders of the Congress and it was during their protest that some persons threw eggs on the car in which Mr. Siddaramaiah was travelling.

The petitioners have complained that she had lodged the complaint as a counter to the complaint lodged by the local Congress leaders against the incident of throwing eggs on Mr. Siddaramaiah’s car. It has been contended in the petition that there is no allegation against the petitioner and ingredients of her complaint does not attract any criminal offences against them.

The court stayed the FIR while terming that continuation of it would amount to abuse of process as the complaint is incongruous.