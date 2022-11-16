How many more years should 1,512 EWS families wait for new flats at Ejipura, asks HC

November 16, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday sought responses of the State government and civic agencies on a PIL petition, which has complained about failure of the authorities and private developer to construct flats at Ejipura for 1,512 families belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) despite various earlier orders of the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

20-year wait

The petitioners are waiting for new flats from 20 years and for how many more years should they wait for construction of new flats, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi orally observed while adjourning further hearing on the petition till December 7.

The Bench was hearing the petition filed by the association of 1,512 families eligible for allotment of new flats at Ejipura in lieu of their old flats, which were demolished after few blocks of old apartment complex built by the civic body began collapsing in early 2000 due to poor quality of construction. Some of the residents of the old flats are without a permanent shelter since 22 years as their blocks had collapsed way back in 2000.

The petitioner-association has also complained that many of the families had to leave temporary sheds, constructed for them at Iglur on Hosur road in 2012 for a period of two years as construction of new flats was required to be completed in 24 months, as no sufficient infrastructure and civic amenities were made available for them by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

No permission

Meanwhile, Maverick Holdings Pvt. Ltd., with which the BBMP had signed agreement for construction of 1,512 flats and development of a portion of the land for commercial use under public-private-partnership (PPP) scheme in 2012, has claimed that authorities are yet to grant a complete commence certificate to taking up construction as per the PPP agreement.

Trending

The company’s counsel has explained the causes of delay from the BBMP and the Bangalore Development Authority and company’s litigations against them before the High Court in this regard.

The association has also pointed out that as per the agreement, the BBMP was duty bound to construct new flats on its own in the event the company could not construct the flats within 24 months.