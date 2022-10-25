How many more should die, asks slain Hindutva activist’s sister

Harsha’s family members allege unknown people posed threat to their lives

The family members of Harsha, a Hindutva activist who was murdered in February this year in Shivamogga, have alleged that unknown people posed threat to their lives on Monday night.

Ashwini, Harsha’s sister, on Tuesday, told the media that a group of people riding bikes was heard threatening her and other people of attack on Monday night. “I heard them saying that they would not leave us. They also damaged a couple of bikes parked nearby and also assaulted a passer-by,” she alleged.

Ms. Ashwini said her brother sacrificed his life for Hindutva. “How many more should die? It is sad that the BJP is in power both at the Centre and the State. The State Home Minister is also from our district. Yet, we don’t have security. If we two sisters die, who will look after our aged parents?” she asked.

She alleged that a false case accusing her of damaging a car had been filed. Ms. Ashwini said she was not involved in the incident. “Why would I damage a car? Will my brother come back if I damage a car?” she wondered.

Ms. Ashwini has been accused of damaging a car during a procession held in the city on October 23. Syed Farveez, a resident of K.R. Puram in Shivamogga, has filed a complaint with the Doddapete police alleging that Ms. Ashwini and a group of 10 to 15 people damaged his car during a procession on October 22 near Nurani Masjid.

Meanwhile, Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar said he had spoken to Harsha’s family and collected details. “We are here to ensure safety and protection of people. Not only Harsha’s family, we will ensure safety of all in the city,” he said.