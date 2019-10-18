How many districts in Karnataka? 32, says Kateel

Bharatiya Janata Party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel faced embarrassment on Thursday as he appeared to forget that Karnataka has 30 districts and no more.

Replying to questions by reporters here, he said after taking charge as the party’s State unit president, he had toured “31 districts in the State before coming to the 32nd district which is Yadgir” for strengthening the party.

Karnataka Congress, in tweet, mocked Mr. Kateel and advised him to read “at least primary school books” to improve his knowledge.

Though there have been demands for creating new districts, Karnataka has now 30 districts. Yadgir was the 30th district to be carved out from Kalaburagi in 2010.

On Yatnal

Mr. Kateel warned of action against MLA for Vijayapura Basanagouda Patil Yatnal if he did not reply to the show-cause notice issued to him seeking clarification over his recent remarks on the party and its leadership. Speaking to reporters before participating in a party workers’ meeting here, Mr. Kateel reiterated that every member of the BJP elected on the party ticket should act within the party’s guidelines.

He denied that there was conflict between his and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s followers in the party. He attributed such rumours to social media.