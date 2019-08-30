How clean is Mysuru city beyond the ring road?

Outside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) here, one may not get an impression of being in one of the cleanest cities in the country. What greets you is the sight of decaying solid wastes that are mostly mobbed by stray dogs and cattle.

The loads of garbage lying uncleared on the roadsides in the localities off the ring road may spoil the city’s “Swachh” image if no attention is given to address the issue on priority, since the city has grown lengthily beyond the ring road.

The limits of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) end at the ring road and the MUDA limits start beyond it. Some of the residential localities, including posh ones, are under the jurisdiction of high-revenue earning gram panchayats (GPs), which have turned a blind eye to solid waste management.

Sources in the MCC told The Hindu that the MCC cannot handle solid wastes beyond its limits and the responsibility lies with the MUDA or the respective GPs that are now part of the city because of urbanisation.

When contacted, MUDA Commissioner Kantharaju told The Hindu that the MUDA had been handling solid wastes in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage and in the Second Phase of Vijayayanagar 4th Stage. “In other areas outside the ring road (including the MUDA-approved layouts), the responsibility lies with the GPs,” he added.

The CEO of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat, K. Jyothi, was not available for comment on the role of GPs on this issue.

It is unclear what the GPs have been doing in addressing the issue since MUDA and MCC have washed their hands off the responsibility.

MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj said the solid wastes’ handling beyond the ring road does not come under the purview of the MCC.

Permanent solution?

Ravi, a resident of Bogadi, said solid wastes were found strewn across the roads with no system existing here to handle them effectively barring door-to-door collection in some localities.

Garbage remains on the roadsides for many days, posing a health risk. Everybody wants to pass the buck but nobody is willing to find a permanent solution, he added.

A senior MCC officer said that some GPs, which are now part of the city, are rich in resources and in a position to handle solid wastes calling tenders instead of depending on the MCC which has a large area to look after.

Srirampura, Bogadi, Hinkal, Alanahalli, and Siddalingapura GPs are now part of the city with a large number layouts coming up in their limits.

“For being within the city, their income had risen considerably in the form of taxes and revenue from the layouts. Why cannot they look after their limits,” he asked.