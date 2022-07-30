How can Home Minister ensure safety of citizens?: Congress MLA

July 30, 2022 20:57 IST

‘How can he ensure the safety of citizens when his own official residence comes under attack from ABVP members’

Priyank Kharge, former Minister and Congress MLA, has questioned the continuation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in the Cabinet and asked how can he ensure the safety of citizens when his own official residence comes under attack from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members.

Members of the ABVP, a student organisation affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), tried barge into the Home Minister's official residence in the city and demand a ban on outfits such as the SDPI and the PFI.

The activists shouted slogans against the Minister and called him a “coward Home Minister''.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Kharge blasted the functioning of the Home Department. "What is the intelligence wing of the Home Department doing?" asked Mr. Kharge, and alleged that the Home Minister had utterly failed in maintaining law and order in the State.

"How can the Minister ensure the protection of people if he had not been able to obtain information about his own party workers?" The government should crack down against its party workers and activists to bring normality in the State, the Congress MLA said.