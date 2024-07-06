Housing project for poor remains incomplete even after several years in Shivamogga

A project launched to provide houses for people with low incomes in Shivamogga city has remained incomplete at Govindapura, near here. Of the 3,000 houses, as per the initial plan, the construction of only 288 houses has been completed, leaving the beneficiaries, who paid their contributions years ago, waiting.

Under the Ashraya scheme, the State government took up the construction of houses in the model of ground plus two floors at Govindapura and Gopishetty Koppa. Shivamogga City Corporation, the project implementing agency, planned to construct 3,000 houses at Govindapura and another 1,600 houses at Gopishetty Koppa. The corporation invited applications from families with low incomes for houses in 2017.

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who represented Shivamogga in the assembly earlier, said that many beneficiaries paid their contribution up to ₹80,000 years ago. “However, even several years after the payment, they have not got houses. Many paid their share, mortgaging their valuables,” he said.

As of now, around 288 houses have been completed in Govindapura. However, in Gopishetty Koppa, the work has not yet begun, except for the ground-breaking ceremony. Among those completed, only a few have been occupied. The former Minister has urged the Minister for Housing, Zameer Ahmed Khan to visit Shivamogga and review the project. “We will stage the protest if the Minister does not respond to our demand,” he said.

As per the initial plan, the construction of 3,000 houses was supposed to be completed by July 2023. The construction of house blocks, each with 24 houses, is at different stages. The beneficiaries get one-bedroom flats measuring around 345 sqft. of built-up area.

Shankar, the president of the residents welfare association at Govindapura, said around 200 beneficiaries were allotted houses. However, only a few had occupied them. “There are many issues with transport, drinking water supply and underground drainage, and street lights that need to be addressed. The beneficiaries are waiting for these issues to be addressed so that they can occupy the houses,” he said.

Besides that, the residents are also unhappy with the quality of the work done. In the model block constructed initially to showcase the project, each block of 24 houses was provided with three over-head tanks, each with a 2,000-litre capacity. However, in the other blocks, three tanks with a 1,000-litre capacity have been fixed. “We were hoping to get better facilities after looking at the model houses. We are demanding the facilities as shown in the model houses. Similarly, the quality of doors is not as shown in the model block,” Shankar said.

The residents have appealed to the district administration and the corporation to ensure proper drinking water supply. As of now, they are depending on borewells. They want KSRTC to run dedicated city buses to the locality, which is about 6 km away from the bus stand.