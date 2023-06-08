ADVERTISEMENT

Housing Minister to hold Janata Darshan in all districts

June 08, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Housing and Minorities Development Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan has said Janata Darshan will be conducted at all district headquarters from August 1.

“The purpose of holding the Janata Darshan in district headquarters is to stop people from coming to Bengaluru for facilities and amenities under the Housing and Minorities Development departments,” he said.

Reviewing the progress of the Slum Development Board on Thursday, he said the Janata Darshan would be held for two days a month in each district in which taluk-level officers belonging to the two departments would be present for the redressal of the people’s problems on the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Khan said, “I am giving two months to officials to resolve any issue related to the two departments. During the Janata Darshan, action will be taken on the spot against those officials who are creating problems or if there are complaints against taluk- or district-level officials.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US