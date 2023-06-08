Housing Minister to hold Janata Darshan in all districts

June 08, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Housing and Minorities Development Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan has said Janata Darshan will be conducted at all district headquarters from August 1.

“The purpose of holding the Janata Darshan in district headquarters is to stop people from coming to Bengaluru for facilities and amenities under the Housing and Minorities Development departments,” he said.

Reviewing the progress of the Slum Development Board on Thursday, he said the Janata Darshan would be held for two days a month in each district in which taluk-level officers belonging to the two departments would be present for the redressal of the people’s problems on the spot.

Mr. Khan said, “I am giving two months to officials to resolve any issue related to the two departments. During the Janata Darshan, action will be taken on the spot against those officials who are creating problems or if there are complaints against taluk- or district-level officials.”