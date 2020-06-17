Housewife from Mysuru found murdered in Srirangapatna lodge

A homemaker from Mysuru district was allegedly murdered by her male friend at a lodge in Srirangapatna of Mandya district.
The incident occurred on Tuesday and the police arrested the accused in Mysuru on Wednesday..
According to the Srirangapatna police, the 28-year-old victim, a resident of Kanakagiri, and accused, Anil Kumar (35), had checked into the lodge on Tuesday morning. Kumar allegedly killed her by slitting her throat. He then locked the room and fled the town. The lodge personnel, subsequently noticing no one opening the door even after several hours, used duplicate keys and entered the room and found her dead.
Based on the information entered in the lodge register, the accused has been traced and arrested in Mysuru, added the police.
The victim had been active in mobile application ‘Tik Tok’ and had recently become a close friend of another person. The accused was against it and he killed her, the police said.
A case has been registered and investigation is on, according to the police.
