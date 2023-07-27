Houses suffer damage as incessant rain continues to lash Yadgir district

July 27, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Yadgir

Houses have suffered damage as incessant rainfall continues to lash Yadgir district. Two major rivers, the Krishna and the Bhima, in the district are flowing with an increase in quantum of water and the authorities have issued an alert in downstream villages asking residents not to venture into the rivers for any reason, including washing animals or fishing.

Due to heavy rain in the catchment areas of the Krishna in Maharashtra and water discharged from the Alamatti dam, inflow into the Basavasagar Reservoir in Narayanpur of Hunsagi taluk has been increasing gradually. Therefore, officials of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited (KBJNL) have started releasing water from the reservoir into the river course as a safety measure.

According to sources, who spoke citing reports coming in at 2 p.m. on Thursday, inflow into the reservoir was measured at 1,30,500 cusecs, while the outflow through 19 gates of the reservoir was measured at 1,13,920 cusecs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The water level stood at 490.58 m (26.19 tmcft) against a full reservoir level of 492.25 m which equals to 33.31 tmcft of water. Villagers in the downstream have been asked not to go near the river for any reason.

Also, 15,000 cusecs of water is being discharged into the Bhima river near Yadgir city from Sannathi Barrage in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district, according to reports coming in at 8.30 a.m.

According to sources in the Revenue Department, 269 houses have suffered partial damage across the district between July 19 and July 26. Of these, 82 houses are in Yadgir taluk, 54 in Shahapur taluk, 58 in Shorapur taluk, 38 in Gurmitkal taluk, 25 in Wadagera taluk and 12 houses in Hunsagi taluk.

Average rainfall recorded in the district between July 19 and July 26 has been put at 32.6 mm.

Meanwhile, a buffalo was killed in a rain-related incident in Yadgir taluk, the sources added.

The district administration has established a helpline centre. It has appealed to the general public to call during an emergency due to rain the following numbers phone numbers: 08473-253700 and 08473-253950.

And, apart from this, the cell phone numbers of the tahsildars of the respective taluks are being made available for the public and they are as follows: 9902565130 in Yadgir, 9035949847 Shorapur, 9448333545 Shahapur, 9972311039 Gurmitkal, 9663230566 Wadagera and 9535399547 in Hunsagi.

The Fire and Emergency Services can be contacted on Ph: 9916195960 and 9481939550.

Executive Engineer of Narayanpur Dam Prakash (Ph: 9448093069) has been appointed as nodal officer for Basavasagar Reservoir to inform the district administration and the tahsildars about any rain-related developments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.