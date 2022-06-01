Houses allotted to flood-affected families in Kodagu

Seventy five families who had lost their houses to the devastating flood that hit Kodagu in August 2018, were allotted new houses as part of the rehabilitation programme of the Government.

The allotment was made through draw of lottery by the Kodagu Deputy Commissioner B.C.Satish on Wednesday. The new houses have been constructed near the office of the Regional Transport Authority.

The DC said in the first phase of the rehabilitation, 35 families whose house was completely destroyed in the flood, were rehabilitated and provided with new houses in Karnageri while 383 houses were constructed in Jambooru near Madapura. Similarly 80 houses were constructed in Madenadu and 22 houses in Biligeri and 140 houses were constructed in Gaalibeedu.

In all, 66o houses were constructed in three phases and allotted to the beneficiaries while the remaining 75 families are being rehabilitated now. The process will be completed by the end of the month and the district official website http://kodagu.nic.in has published the details of beneficiaries complete with the house number allotted to them. Mr.Satish said Infosys Foundation funded the construction of houses at Jambooru.

There were some works pertaining to electricity supply, UGD and water that was pending but the allotment letter will be issued to the beneficiaries in due course by the officials of the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation.