House-to-house vaccine drive in Koppal

Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kishor Suralkar speaking at a COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force Committee meeting at his office in Koppal on Monday.

KALABURAGI

15 March 2021 22:34 IST

It is meant to convince people of the need for getting vaccinated against the pandemic

In a bid to convince people of the need to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Koppal district administration has decided to take up a house-to-house campaign and help citizens rid of misconceptions surrounding the vaccine.

Addressing a gathering at a COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force Committee meeting at his office in Koppal on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kishor Suralkar directed the officials concerned to visit houses and convince senior citizens and those suffering from co-morbidities to get vaccinated against the pandemic.

“Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) have already conducted a survey in the district and prepared a list of people suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, hypertension, heart and renal problems. People are not so keen on getting vaccinated. We have to visit their houses and convince them of the importance of getting vaccinated,” Mr. Suralkar said.

Warning against any lethargy, irresponsibility and failure in discharging duties by government servants involved in the vaccination drive, the Deputy Commissioner said that officers concerned would be held responsible for any inadequacy or problem in the implementation of vaccination campaign and stringent action would be taken against such government servants.

“We have formed COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force Committees in every taluk comprising Tahsildars, Taluk Health and Family Welfare Officers, Child Development Project Officers, Block Education Officers and other senior officers. These officers should work in proper coordination. The vaccination campaign would be successful only when all departments and officers worked passionately. The officers concerned would be held responsible if anything goes wrong and action would be taken against them,” he said.

Registration for COVID-19 vaccination is available in all the 61 primary health centres in the district and the officers should give enough publicity for vaccination schedules in all villages and hamlets so that more people benefit from the drive, Mr. Suralkar added.

Taking note of the arrival of the South African strain of SARS-CoV-2 in the neighbouring Ballari district, the Deputy Commissioner asked the officers to be more vigilant and stringent in enforcing containment measures, especially in the district’s borders. He also directed the officers to be strict in the implementation of COVID-19 guidelines at crowd-pulling events such as Jatras and literary festivals.

“First, convince the people of the need to adhere to guidelines. If they do not follow norms, don’t hesitate to take action,” Mr. Suralkar said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner M.P. Maruti, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary Sharana Basavaraj, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Alaknand Malagi, District Surgeon S.B. Danareddy and other senior officers were present.