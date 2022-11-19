House set on fire, three suffer burn injuries

November 19, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her two children suffered burn injuries when her husband allegedly attempted to murder them by setting the house they were staying put ablaze at Dodda Beekanahalli near Gorur in Hassan taluk on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Geetha and her children Chiranth, 7, and Nandan, 5, are under treatment at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. Geetha’s mother Malligemma, who was also inside the house, escaped unhurt.

Geetha was married to Rangaswamy of Ankanahalli eight years ago. They have two children. Following differences with her husband, Geetha returned to her mother’s place with the children.

Trending

  1. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  2. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  3. Election Commissioner may be honest, but can have definite political leaning: Supreme Court
  4. Tories increase taxes, cut spending as recession looms
  5. Stalker indiscriminately slashes hotel employee across her face in Chennai, arrested
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It is said that Rangaswamy got angry with his wife on Friday night as she did not allow him to meet his children. He allegedly locked the doors from outside and set the house on fire after pouring petrol. Geetha and her mother Malligemma somehow succeeded to take the children out.

Gorur police registered a case and took Rangaswamy into custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US