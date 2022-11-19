  1. EPaper
House set on fire, three suffer burn injuries

November 19, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her two children suffered burn injuries when her husband allegedly attempted to murder them by setting the house they were staying put ablaze at Dodda Beekanahalli near Gorur in Hassan taluk on Friday night.

Geetha and her children Chiranth, 7, and Nandan, 5, are under treatment at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. Geetha’s mother Malligemma, who was also inside the house, escaped unhurt.

Geetha was married to Rangaswamy of Ankanahalli eight years ago. They have two children. Following differences with her husband, Geetha returned to her mother’s place with the children.

It is said that Rangaswamy got angry with his wife on Friday night as she did not allow him to meet his children. He allegedly locked the doors from outside and set the house on fire after pouring petrol. Geetha and her mother Malligemma somehow succeeded to take the children out.

Gorur police registered a case and took Rangaswamy into custody.

