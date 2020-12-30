House sealed, sanitisation work on in Shivamogga

Hassan

Shivamogga district administration has begun field survey and sanitisation in Savarkar Nagar in Shivamogga after four people, who had returned to the city from Britain recently, tested positive for the new strain of SARS-CoV-2.

A couple and their two children, who had returned on December 22, had tested positive for the infection. The house has been sealed down. The family members, who were staying put in Britain, could not visit Shivamogga when a family member died four months ago, because of the lockdown.

Rajesh Suragihalli, District Health Officer of Shivamogga, told The Hindu that the four had been isolated since their arrival. There were only two primary contacts of them and they tested negative for the infection.

“We have begun sanitisation of an area of 100 metres around their house at Savarkar Nagar. Besides that, the staff members have begun the field survey in the locality to find out people with symptoms”, he said.

The infected are being treated at the COVID-19 hospital in the city.