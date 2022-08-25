House panel to decide on Ganesha pandal at Idgah Maidan

The Hubballi Dharwad Muncipal Council holding the monthly council meeting in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

The Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Council has decided to set up a House panel to decide on the issue of allowing Ganesha pandal on the controversial Idgah Maidan located adjacent to the Kittur Chennamma Circle and has directed it to submit a report by Monday.

A decision to this effect was announced by Mayor Iresh Anchatageri after elaborate discussion on the issue during the monthly council meeting of the municipal council on Thursday. He said that decision of the House panel which would comprise of members from both ruling and Opposition parties would be final on the issue.

Addressing presspersons, the Mayor said that the panel would look into the issue from all angles, consult legal experts if required, consult elders of various communities, and submit a report to him and it would be binding on the Municipal Commissioner and the council.

He clarified that during the discussion on the issue, even Opposition members had suggested setting up of House committee comprising of members of all parties to take a decision on the issue. And accordingly, he had given the ruling on the issue on setting up the House committee.

On the composition of the House committee, he said that there would be three members from the ruling party and two from Opposition parties. “We have asked the floor leader of the House to give the names for the committee and also the opposition leader of Congress and AIMIM to refer names for the committee. Based on their recommendation, the committee would be formed,” he said.

To a query, Mr. Anchatageri said that the issue of Idgah Maidan was adjudicated by the Supreme Court, which had declared it as property of the municipal corporation and had allowed mass prayer on two occasion to the Muslim community. According to his understanding, there was no other litigation pertaining to the Idgah Maidan pending before any court and it was left to the discretion of the committee to take a decision on the issue, he said.

He further clarified that there would be no specific direction to the House committee on how to arrive at a decision on the issue. “It is left to the discretion of the House panel to decide on whether to allow Ganesha pandal and if allowed who should erect the pandal and all other related issues. But ultimately, all aspects will be considered and a decision will be taken in such a way as to ensure that social harmony is maintained,” he said.

Sensitive issue

Earlier, during discussion on the issue, which was added in the additional agenda of the council meeting, various leaders spoke. Congress councillor Kavita Kabber felt that such a sensitive issue should not have been allowed for a wider debate and requested the Mayor to handle it carefully.

BJP councillors Shivu Menasinkai, Shivu Hiremath, Veeranna Savadi and Santosh Chavan and others urged the Mayor to constitute a House committee to decide on the issue. Mentioning that it was a sensitive issue Congress councillor Imran Yaligar, however supported the suggestion of setting up House panel. However, AIMIM member Nazeer Honyal said that as it was sensitive issue, the time given to the committee was not sufficient and they should give more time to the committee.