House mourns ex-members, Karnad

The Legislative Assembly mourned the death of 12 former legislators and Kannada writer and Jnanpith Award winner Girish Karnad on the first day of the extended budget session on Friday.

Members of the House condoled the death of the former Minister C.S. Shivalli, the former Union Minister V. Dhananjay Kumar, and former MLAs K.L. Shivalinge Gowda, S.S. Arakeri, Damayanthi Bore Gowda, Channaveera Shantiah Muttinapendi Mutt, Vijaykumar Khandre, H. Gopal Bhandari, Sharadavva M. Pattana, B.N. Nanjappa, M. Satyanarayana, and Sambaji Lakshman Patil.

Members also paid their respects to writer, playwright, actor, and film director Girish Karnad, who passed away on June 10 in Bengaluru.

Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, Leader of the Opposition B.S. Yeddyurappa, former Chief Ministers Jagadish Shettar and Siddaramaiah, Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar and a few other members of the House mourned the death leaders and recalled their contribution of society.