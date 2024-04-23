House help arrested from A.P. for stealing valuables worth ₹50 lakh from employer’s apartment

April 23, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Mahadevapura police arrested a 36-year-old domestic help who was allegedly on the run after stealing valuables worth ₹50 lakh from his employers apartment in Doddanekundi on April 21.

The accused Surendra Kumar had allegedly escaped with the valuables after his employer Amith Jain and family had gone out of station. Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused to Vijayawada railway station in Andhra Pradesh and arrested him. He was trying to escape to his native with the valuables and after noticing the police, he tried to escape, but the police team caught him after a hot chase, a police officer said.

In another case, the Banaswadi police arrested two and held a juvenile for robbing a mobile phone from a security guard in HRBR Layout on the pretext on enquiring an address last Wednesday.

The accused Syed Afsar, 23, Syed Moin, 22, and the juvenile were caught based on the complaint lodged by Amar Bahadur, working as a security guard at a residential apartment in HRBR Layout.

The police registered a case of robbery and verified the CCTV footage from in and around the area before zeroing in on the accused.

The police seized the mobile phone and scooter used by the accused and are further investigating to ascertain their possible involvement in other criminal activities.

