House collapse: Three dead, three injured in Haveri

Published - July 19, 2024 09:47 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
District in-charge Minister for Haveri Shivanand Patil visited Madapur village where three lives were lost in a house collapse on Friday and handed them the order copy on release of 5 lakh each to the family members of the deceased.

District in-charge Minister for Haveri Shivanand Patil visited Madapur village where three lives were lost in a house collapse on Friday and handed them the order copy on release of 5 lakh each to the family members of the deceased. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A woman and her twin nieces were killed and three others of her family injured as their house collapsed after incessant rainfall in Madapur village in Savanur taluk of Haveri district during the wee hours on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Channamma Doddabasappa Harakuni, 35, and her twin nieces Amulya Muttappa Hrakauni, 2, and Anushree Muttappa Harakuni, 2.

Yallavva Doddabasappa Harakuni, her son Muttappa Doddabasappa Harakuni and his wife Sunita Harakuni, who suffered injuries in the incident were admitted to Savanur taluk hospital initially. Of them, Muttappa and Sunita who lost their daughters have returned home after getting treatment, while Yallavva, 70, has been shifted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for further treatment.

According to sources, it rained throughout the night and house collapsed early on Friday. The mother and children died in sleep as the roof of their 50-year-old house caved in around 3 a.m.

District-in-charge Minister for Haveri Shivanand Patil visited Madapur village on Friday evening and gave a cheque of ₹1.2 lakh to the family members of the deceased and also the order copy on release of ₹5 lakh compensation each. Consoling the survivors, he assured them of other benefits under the government schemes. The Minister extended financial assistance of ₹2 lakh to the family on his behalf.

The Minister also directed the officials to conduct a survey of the old houses in the village and also of shelterless families. He also directed senior officials to issue notices to officials who showed lethargy in extending emergency medical services to the affected family on Friday.

Earlier, Member of Parliament and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited Madapur village on Friday and extended financial assistance of ₹50,000 each to the family of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the treatment of the injured. Subsequently, he visited Savanur hospital where he enquired the health of the injured persons.

